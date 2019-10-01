Guest Book View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills 6300 Forest Lawn Drive Los Angeles , CA 90068 (800)-204-3131 Memorial service 3:00 PM Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills 6300 Forest Lawn Drive Los Angeles , CA 90068 View Map Obituary

It is with profound sadness and a great sense of loss that we announce the passing of Chanchil Kour Sundher, much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and homemaker extraordinaire. She died peacefully with her family at her side in her home in Malibu, CA.



Chanchil was born to the late Bhagat Singh Hoti and the late Bishan Kour Hoti in Punjab, India. She immigrated to Canada as a toddler and spent her youth and early adulthood in Victoria, British Columbia. It was there she married the late Sampuran (Spoony) Singh Sundher, who went on to create the Hollywood Wax Museum in 1965. This venture had the pair move to Los Angeles where they were embraced especially by the Indian community, making great friends and strong ties over the next 55 years.



Chanchil's most cherished times and memories revolved around her family.



She and Spoony had six children (Maeva, Janik, Indira, Kabir, Jehlam, and Raubi) who all cherish their good fortune in having had such a gentle, kind, and fun-loving mother. She was also deeply involved in the lives of her ten grandchildren (Tej, Sanjai, Ryan, Kirin, Miles, Pria, Shaila, Amarpreet, Sarina, and Navdev), and each of them adored her. Chanchil also had the special luck of being a great-grandmother to three children (Kingston, Cali and Ronan). She felt fortunate to have two sons-in-law (Shivraj and Loui), three daughters-in-law (Jocelyn, Kathleen, and Suzanne), and five grandchildren's spouses (Farrah, Niki, Ashima, Rajiv, and Shabnum).



Her late sister (Hardial Kour Sundher) and her surviving sisters-in-law (Spoonkor Mattu, Bindo Dillon, and Bosso Gill) were together for every important milestone in her life, along with their husbands (the late Ranji Mattu, the late Buncy Dillon, and Sucha Gill). Her much-loved brother-in-law (the late Teardy Sundher) lived with Chanchil and the family for many years, and along with his wife (Carmen Sundher) shared so much together. Many nieces and nephews view her as their second mother, someone with whom they shared their victories, triumphs, and defeats.



Chanchil will be remembered for her kind heart, wisdom, and warm personality. She had the unique quality of making everyone who met her feel heard and not judged. She welcomed everyone with her warm smile and caring nature. She will be greatly missed.



Chanchil's funeral will take place at Church of the Hills at Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 3 pm (doors open at 2:30 pm), followed by a celebration of her life at Calamigos Beach Club at Solstice Canyon in Malibu from 6:30 to 10:30 pm.



In lieu of flowers, Chanchil requested contributions be made to Doctors Without Borders.



Sincere thanks to Dr. Jonathan Weaver, Dr. Richard L. Taw, and the staff of VITAS for their caring medical support and to Chanchil's compassionate caregivers: Lourdes Crawford; Marie Coulibally; and Beth Abarquez.

