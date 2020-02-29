WENZEL, Charlene In loving memory of our beloved daughter and only child, Charlene, who was taken from us on February 29, 1980 at the age of 15. 40 years have passed, Charlene, Since we last saw your face Our loving child was taken from us Her loving heart was stilled A place is vacant in our home Which never will be filled To hear her voice, to see her smile To sit and talk with her awhile To be together the same old way Would be our fondest wish today Please forgive our silent tears Our constant wish that she was here Others have gone, yes we know But she was ours and we love her so Forever in our hearts Always in our thoughts The loving memories are strong Her beautiful memory lives in the hearts of her parents, Ron and Jean Wenzel





