GOWEN, Charles Archie Passed away peacefully the morning of July 26, 2019 in Victoria, BC. He was born March 31, 1941 in Regina, Saskatchewan. Predeceased by parents, Archie Martin Gowen and Julia Kathleen (Dobrichan) Gowen, as well as brothers, Bryan and Moris. Charlie was survived by his only son, Aj (Heidi) and grandchildren, Brynn and Ashtyn. He will be missed by many other relatives and friends. His career in the oil industry had him travelling for many years all over North America; he came to retire in Victoria. Charles became part of an amazing community in the Blues Music Society which became his love for the next 25 years. Charlie's way with people will be truly missed by all who knew him. Condolences may be offered to the family at







