Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Bruce HODGINS. View Sign Obituary

Charles Bruce Hodgins of Victoria, BC passed away at the age of ninety-two on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019. Born on April 1st, 1927 in Walkerville, Ontario, he was predeceased by his parents Alfred and Marjorie (Morrice) Hodgins, his first wife Eva Dorothy Hodgins (Phillips), brother Bill Hodgins, and sister Hazel Busher (Hodgins). Bruce served in both the Merchant Marines and the Canadian Armed Forces. He worked for Ontario Hydro including a project in Nigeria. He moved to BC in 1976 to work for BC Hydro, retiring in 1990.



Bruce leaves behind his wife, Thelma (Gillese) with whom he spent many happy years; his daughter Laurel (Stephen) and son Timothy; his grandchildren Siobhan and Anya (Matthew); his brother Bob Hodgins and sisters Marjorie Kinnette, Patty-Anne Moon, as well as a large extended family: John Timothy Gillese (Joyce), Kevin Eardley Gillese (Ruth), Eileen Elizabeth Gillese (Rob), Thelma Virginia Gillese (Rob), Mary Anne Neal (Mike), Patrick Tyrone Gillese, Carmen Wharton, and many step grand-and-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Bruce loved to being out on the water, repairing, tinkering and improving electronics, and telling "dad" jokes. His friendly smile and keen mind will be missed deeply by those who loved and knew him.







A service will be held at St. Joseph the Worker, 10AM, Tuesday November 12, 2019



In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated

Charles Bruce Hodgins of Victoria, BC passed away at the age of ninety-two on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019. Born on April 1st, 1927 in Walkerville, Ontario, he was predeceased by his parents Alfred and Marjorie (Morrice) Hodgins, his first wife Eva Dorothy Hodgins (Phillips), brother Bill Hodgins, and sister Hazel Busher (Hodgins). Bruce served in both the Merchant Marines and the Canadian Armed Forces. He worked for Ontario Hydro including a project in Nigeria. He moved to BC in 1976 to work for BC Hydro, retiring in 1990.Bruce leaves behind his wife, Thelma (Gillese) with whom he spent many happy years; his daughter Laurel (Stephen) and son Timothy; his grandchildren Siobhan and Anya (Matthew); his brother Bob Hodgins and sisters Marjorie Kinnette, Patty-Anne Moon, as well as a large extended family: John Timothy Gillese (Joyce), Kevin Eardley Gillese (Ruth), Eileen Elizabeth Gillese (Rob), Thelma Virginia Gillese (Rob), Mary Anne Neal (Mike), Patrick Tyrone Gillese, Carmen Wharton, and many step grand-and-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Bruce loved to being out on the water, repairing, tinkering and improving electronics, and telling "dad" jokes. His friendly smile and keen mind will be missed deeply by those who loved and knew him.A service will be held at St. Joseph the Worker, 10AM, Tuesday November 12, 2019In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close