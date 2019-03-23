THIBADEAU, Charles Clarence Edward December 20, 1930 - February 25, 2019 Born in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, he passed peacefully at the age of 88 after a long battle with dementia. Predeceased by wife Ellen; daughter Faye; siblings Bill, Jack, Irma, Alma, Edie, Lou and Betty. Fondly remembered by children Alan (Yan) and Ryan (Linda); grand-children Jill (Andrew), Nicole, Greg (Breanne), Justine and Han. Known as Uncle Sarge to his many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him and will be loved and remembered always. A special thank-you to the staff at the Lodge at Broadmead who took such great care of him over the last while, and to his friend Dixie. A service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel (317 Goldstream Ave, Colwood) at 3:00pm on March 28th, 2019. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Clarence Edward Thibadeau.
Sands Funeral Chapel - Colwood
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC V9B 2W4
(250) 478-3821
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019