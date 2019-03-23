Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Clarence Edward Thibadeau. View Sign

THIBADEAU, Charles Clarence Edward December 20, 1930 - February 25, 2019 Born in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, he passed peacefully at the age of 88 after a long battle with dementia. Predeceased by wife Ellen; daughter Faye; siblings Bill, Jack, Irma, Alma, Edie, Lou and Betty. Fondly remembered by children Alan (Yan) and Ryan (Linda); grand-children Jill (Andrew), Nicole, Greg (Breanne), Justine and Han. Known as Uncle Sarge to his many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him and will be loved and remembered always. A special thank-you to the staff at the Lodge at Broadmead who took such great care of him over the last while, and to his friend Dixie. A service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel (317 Goldstream Ave, Colwood) at 3:00pm on March 28th, 2019. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society.







THIBADEAU, Charles Clarence Edward December 20, 1930 - February 25, 2019 Born in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, he passed peacefully at the age of 88 after a long battle with dementia. Predeceased by wife Ellen; daughter Faye; siblings Bill, Jack, Irma, Alma, Edie, Lou and Betty. Fondly remembered by children Alan (Yan) and Ryan (Linda); grand-children Jill (Andrew), Nicole, Greg (Breanne), Justine and Han. Known as Uncle Sarge to his many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him and will be loved and remembered always. A special thank-you to the staff at the Lodge at Broadmead who took such great care of him over the last while, and to his friend Dixie. A service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel (317 Goldstream Ave, Colwood) at 3:00pm on March 28th, 2019. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society. Funeral Home Sands Funeral Chapel - Colwood

317 GOLDSTREAM AVE

Victoria , BC V9B 2W4

(250) 478-3821 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close