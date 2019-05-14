Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Clark "Charlie" Ogilvie. View Sign Service Information McAdam's Funeral Home 160 York Street Fredericton , NB E3B 3N7 (506)-458-9170 Obituary

OGILVIE, Charles "Charlie" Clark 1941 - 2019 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Charlie Ogilvie announce his passing at Hospice House Fredericton on May 11, 2019. Born on November 24, 1941, he was the son of the late Robert and Edna Ogilvie. Charlie will be lovingly missed by his wife Peggy Little, his daughters Penny (Vic) (sons Brandon, Ryan and Corey), Debbie (son Tyler), stepdaughter Michelle Russell (sons Blake and Cooper), his brothers and sister Noreen, several nieces, nephews and cousins and especially his best friend Mr. Banner. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Sandy. We will hold tight to the happy memories, the teasing and the love we shared. The family would like to express their gratefulness for the compassion of "Charlie's Angels": the homecare workers, extramural nurses, paramedics (a special thank you to the kind and caring Kevin Darrah), firefighters, Dr. J Digby, Dr. J Goodyear and Dr. MacDonald and to the entire staff at Hospice House Fredericton who cared for Charlie and wrapped mom up with such loving support. At Charlie's request there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. A celebration of life will take place in Victoria, BC at a later date. For those who wish, donations may be made to Hospice House Fredericton. Online condolences can be made at





OGILVIE, Charles "Charlie" Clark 1941 - 2019 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Charlie Ogilvie announce his passing at Hospice House Fredericton on May 11, 2019. Born on November 24, 1941, he was the son of the late Robert and Edna Ogilvie. Charlie will be lovingly missed by his wife Peggy Little, his daughters Penny (Vic) (sons Brandon, Ryan and Corey), Debbie (son Tyler), stepdaughter Michelle Russell (sons Blake and Cooper), his brothers and sister Noreen, several nieces, nephews and cousins and especially his best friend Mr. Banner. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Sandy. We will hold tight to the happy memories, the teasing and the love we shared. The family would like to express their gratefulness for the compassion of "Charlie's Angels": the homecare workers, extramural nurses, paramedics (a special thank you to the kind and caring Kevin Darrah), firefighters, Dr. J Digby, Dr. J Goodyear and Dr. MacDonald and to the entire staff at Hospice House Fredericton who cared for Charlie and wrapped mom up with such loving support. At Charlie's request there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. A celebration of life will take place in Victoria, BC at a later date. For those who wish, donations may be made to Hospice House Fredericton. Online condolences can be made at www.mcadamsfh.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 14 to May 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close