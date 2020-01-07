Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles (Chuck/Charlie) Doran. View Sign Obituary

DORAN, Charles (Chuck/Charlie) Chuck, born in Nanaimo, B.C., died on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Victoria. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Muriel, in 2017 and by his brother Dick in 1996. Chuck leaves behind his sister Lois (Ron) Chamberlin and his brother Don (Liv) Doran. He also leaves his children, Bob (Sandi) Doran, Joan (Doug) Graham and Bruce (Cathie) Doran, 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Chuck was a kind and lovely gentleman. He was also curious and didn't want to miss a thing. Chuck had a strong faith and a great love for his family and friends. He enjoyed travelling the world with Muriel, and he especially enjoyed their many winter vacations to Hawaii. He served in the Royal Canadian Navy for 25 years and he is still known as Chief. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Church, 849 Old Esquimalt Road, Victoria. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020

