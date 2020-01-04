Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles E. BOYCE. View Sign Obituary

Charles (Chuck) Boyce passed away peacefully at the Victoria General Hospital surrounded by family after a short illness on December 01, 2019. He is lovingly remembered by his wife Audrey (Slauenwhite); children Marilynn (Mark Pawluk), David (Carol), and Donald (Linda); grandchildren Nicholas, Alicia, Erynn, Andrea, Logan, Jessica, and Samantha; brother Harold, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents William and Mabel and his sister Letisha. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends alike.



Chuck was born in Anyox, B.C., the youngest of 3 children. He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1951 and was proud of his military service over the next 29 years. He was always grateful that his career gave him and his family the opportunity to travel, however British Columbia was always home.



He met the love of his life, Audrey, in Bagotville, Quebec in 1955, and they were married in 1956. They spent the next 63 years together exploring Canada and the world. Although not a linguist, Chuck was proud to know “please”, “thank you” and “cheers” in many different languages.



Chuck loved the outdoors, and ensured his family spent the majority of their time enjoying it with him. Camping, fishing, hunting, skiing, and scuba diving were where he was happiest. Even today his family is most comfortable sitting around a campfire.



A special thank you to the staff of Unit 7 South at the Victoria General Hospital and Dr. T. Mihalynuk for their kindness and compassion during Chuck’s illness. A private memorial was held Saturday, December 7th at Christ Church Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Chuck’s name to STARS, Alberta Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service c/o STARS Head Office 1441 Aviation Park NE, Box 570, Calgary AB, T2E 8M7 or a charity of your choice.

