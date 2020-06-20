CLARKE, Charles Elmer July 18, 1926 - June 10, 2020 Elmer went home to heaven at the age of 93. Lovingly remembered by wife Alice; daughters Janice and Sheila (Bob); son Bruce (Cathy); step-son Neil; step-daughter Terry; grandson Jeremy (Janelle); brother Allan; sisters Violet and Margaret; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by his first wife, Beth; brother Bob; sisters Gertie and Myrtle. Elmer spent most of his working life as a cook in the Navy, and then continued to use his culinary skills in a number of places, including Glendale, Oak Bay Lodge, and the Surrey Soup Kitchen. Elmer loved being outdoors rockhounding, hiking and camping, and especially fishing. He was known as a helpful handyman to anyone who needed assistance. His other hobbies included lapidary (which he also taught), photography, and loved to read his Bible. He had a love of people-watching and also spent many hours watching the animals and birds outdoors and nature shows on TV. Church always had a place in his heart and his life. We would like to thank the Emergency Department and the staff of 4B at the Victoria General Hospital for all their care and support as well as the staff at Hatley Memorial Gardens and Sands Funeral Home. A private interment service will be held soon. Due to Covid a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.