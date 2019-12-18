Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Charles G. STEPHENSON. View Sign Obituary

On Dec. 12 at Kiwanis Pavilion in his 90th year, Charles passed away peacefully. Survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Carolyn (nee Garnham) and by his children Justin (Cathy), Ashley (Jessie) of Halifax and Lucy Lobmeier (Tony), and granddaughters Louisa and Sophie. Charles was born in Gravesend, Kent, England and attended Tonbridge School and then St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London where he became a doctor. In 1963 Charles and Carolyn immigrated to Victoria with their two young sons. Four years later their daughter Lucy was born completing their family. Charles worked as a General Practitioner in Victoria for 35 years and delivered countless babies and even babies of babies! He loved fishing, tennis, rebuilding car engines, his allotment garden, ham radio, reciting “The Lion and Albert”, and golf, being made a life member of the Victoria Golf Club, of which he was very proud. The family wishes to thank Dr. R. Grimwood, the Rev. Canon Dr. John Steele, the Rev. Jeremy Carr, and all the nurses, staff and carers at Kiwanis Pavilion, whose care surpassed everything they could have wished for. Many thanks also for the love and support of many friends and family, including everyone at St. Dunstan’s Church. As flowers always made Charles sneeze, please make a donation in lieu to Jeneece Place through the Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island at

On Dec. 12 at Kiwanis Pavilion in his 90th year, Charles passed away peacefully. Survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Carolyn (nee Garnham) and by his children Justin (Cathy), Ashley (Jessie) of Halifax and Lucy Lobmeier (Tony), and granddaughters Louisa and Sophie. Charles was born in Gravesend, Kent, England and attended Tonbridge School and then St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London where he became a doctor. In 1963 Charles and Carolyn immigrated to Victoria with their two young sons. Four years later their daughter Lucy was born completing their family. Charles worked as a General Practitioner in Victoria for 35 years and delivered countless babies and even babies of babies! He loved fishing, tennis, rebuilding car engines, his allotment garden, ham radio, reciting “The Lion and Albert”, and golf, being made a life member of the Victoria Golf Club, of which he was very proud. The family wishes to thank Dr. R. Grimwood, the Rev. Canon Dr. John Steele, the Rev. Jeremy Carr, and all the nurses, staff and carers at Kiwanis Pavilion, whose care surpassed everything they could have wished for. Many thanks also for the love and support of many friends and family, including everyone at St. Dunstan’s Church. As flowers always made Charles sneeze, please make a donation in lieu to Jeneece Place through the Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island at islandkidsfirst.com/jeneece-place . Charles will be sorely missed and was loved so much by his family. Sleep well with Christ until we meet you again Charlie/Dad. Funeral service to be held at St. Dunstan’s Church, 1806 San Juan Avenue at Tyndall on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. Published in The Times Colonist from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close