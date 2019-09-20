Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Gallagher. View Sign Obituary

Charles Gallagher passed away at the Eden Gardens elder care home in Nanaimo on Sunday September 8, 2019. He is survived by his sister Jean and his adult children Paula and Andrew. Charles' beloved wife Doreen passed away after a long illness in 2017.



Charles, born in Liverpool in 1931, enlisted in the RAF in his youth and worked as a radar technician in Egypt. After marrying Doreen he worked in the marine transport business in England, Ghana and Nigeria. The birth of his two children occurred during his assignment to Africa and his family's life might have continued there but Charles was forced by circumstance to move his family back to the safety of England when the violence of the Bi-Afran War swept through Nigeria. Yearning for new prospects, he emigrated his family to Canada in the late 1960's when he sought, and was offered a job in Vancouver managing Gulf of Georgia Towing. He continued managing marine companies in western Canada including BC Ferries, Seaspan (Victoria) and Point Hope Holdings (Victoria).



Charles had only recently relocated to the Eden Gardens care facility but had bonded nicely with the caring staff and seemed to be improving in health and spirit when his unexpected demise occurred.



In honour of the lives of Charles and Doreen it would please the Gallagher family if you could donate to an Alzheimer's or dementia charity of your choice.

