HUGHES, Charles "Chuck" May 1933 - April 2019 Charles "Chuck" Hughes quietly left us, April 4, 2019 Survived by children Ken (Giselle), Rick (Annie), Donna (Barry) & Wayne; 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sisters "Fran", "Vickie" "Evie" & brother "Doug". Predeceased by loving wife Waltraud (Wally) and eldest son Lorne Service & Wake for Family & Friends at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC, Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Chuck" Hughes.
First Memorial Funeral Services
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019