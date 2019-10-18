de WITT, Charles Marie February 10, 1930 - October 9, 2019 Charles was unexpectedly taken from us. He will be dearly missed by his wife Anna; daughters Michele (Martin), Hester (Joe), Andrea (Steve), stepsons Rick (Diana), Wayne (Cindy), Anthony (Patty), all his loving grand and great - grandchildren and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, 2-4 pm at the Colwood Pentecostal Church, 2250 Sooke Road. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019