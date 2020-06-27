HOGAN, Charles Robert March 12, 1922 - June 21, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Charles Robert (Bob) Hogan of Cassidy, BC. Bob lived a long, happy and successful life, passing away at 98 years old. Bob was born in 1922 to Lewis Wiley Hogan and Mary Catherine Hogan (Inrig), the eldest of 6 siblings. He lived his early childhood on the central BC coast in a series of remote communities as the son of a cannery builder and manager. From the age of six he worked and learned alongside his uncle in a machine shop, which fostered his life-long love of things mechanical. He remained working in his shop right up until a few weeks before his death. After graduating from Magee High School in Vancouver and returning from the South Pacific after serving with the Allied Intelligence Service in WWII, he completed his university education with a degree in Mechanical Engineering (UBC) in 1949. His first job took him to Powell River where he worked for the Powell River Company, later MacMillan Bloedel, and where he started his family with Audree Street, his high school sweetheart. His career with the pulp and paper industry took him to Port Alberni, Nanaimo and eventually to Quesnel, where he helped design and open operation of a modern new pulp and paper mill. Following retirement from the corporate world at age 50, Bob's second career began somewhat by accident when he began doing machining and mechanical work out of his small shop in Cassidy. He loved nothing more than to help people in the community move forward with their businesses and dreams by applying his ingenuity and engineering skills. Bob truly appreciated the company of the remarkable people he encountered during this period. Bob was known for his kindness and humility, his intelligence, curiosity and broad interest in the world. He was an avid reader with a passion for coastal history, biography, opera and steam power (building his first working steam engine from scratch at age 6!). He was a loving husband, father and friend, widely admired and respected. Many young people benefitted from his guidance and fine example. He is predeceased by his wife Audree (2006), his parents and five siblings. He is survived by his children, Kathi Rudko, Dan (Lauren) and James, his five grandchildren: Katie, Alison, Julia, James and Robbie, one great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Emily Steeves, and Bob's amazing caregivers, Leah Ababon and Ana Flor Alivio, who enabled him to so happily remain in his own home until his passing. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Variety Show of Hearts Telethon (www.variety.bc.ca/show-of-hearts-donation ) or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences and shared memories may be offered at www.firstmemorialnanaimo.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.