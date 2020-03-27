Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Roger McBride. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood) 317 GOLDSTREAM AVE Victoria , BC V9B 2W4 (250)-478-3821 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood) 317 GOLDSTREAM AVE Victoria , BC V9B 2W4 View Map Obituary

McBRIDE, Charles Roger August 4, 1940 - March 16, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Roger McBride announces his passing in Victoria, BC on March 16, 2020 at the age of 79. Roger was the 3rd of 9 children born into a loving Irish family in Ontario. Roger joined the Royal Canadian Navy and proudly served his country for 35 years, retiring as Lieutenant Commander. He then worked with the Commissionaires and finally volunteered tirelessly for 15 years at the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund, supporting his fellow Veterans and organizing the Remembrance Day Celebrations in Victoria. Roger's Navy career took Susan and the family to many places around the world. Roger was predeceased by his parents, James and Madelyn McBride, his sisters Marie and Madelyn and his loving wife of over 40 years Susan Doris (Johnston). He is lovingly remembered by his wife Adele, his devoted children Shawn (Holly), Heather Ann (Colin), Sherry and 7 loving grandchildren. He will be missed by his brothers, sisters, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to a brief come and go visitation on Tuesday, April 7th at Sands Funeral Home, Goldstream Ave from 12 - 1pm followed by a private family funeral.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020

