SPELLER, Charles Roy October 21, 1924 - November 21, 2020 Roy was the eighth and youngest child of Saanich pioneers Alexander & Melville Speller and a lifetime resident of Victoria. At 18 years old, Roy enlisted in the army, joined the Canadian Scottish Regiment and went overseas with his unit in 1943. In 1945 he was wounded in action at Deventer while fighting for the liberation of the Netherlands. Following the War, Jean Greig became his wife and the mother of their three children. During his working years, Roy was employed at a number of local businesses including Henry's Grocery, Northwestern Creamery, New Method Laundry and CFAX, where his work ethic, honesty and loyalty were recognized and appreciated. Roy loved to garden and generously gave his produce to family and friends. Predeceased by his first wife, Jean and second wife, May and six brothers, Alex, Lewis, Earl, Maurice, Lionel, Murray and only sister, Ethel Loudoun and their spouses. Survived by his children Denise Wellburn (Bill), David Speller (Sheila), Diane Rae (David), 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. "This world is not conclusion A sequel stands beyond, Invisible as music But positive as sound." Our appreciation to James Bay Care Centre for 6 years of outstanding care. Due to Covid, a small family gathering will be held at Royal Oak Burial Park on December 5th. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of choice.







