DAVIE, Charles Selwyn (Chuck) Passed away on the evening of September 27, 2019 at the Royal Jubilee Hospital with his wife by his side after a short battle with cancer and dementia at the age of 86. His military career started as a cadet with the Canadian Scottish Regiment in Victoria, BC (where he was born) and then he enlisted in the regular force with the Lord Strathcona Horse (RC) regiment. While there he served in Korea, Egypt and Cyprus. Predeceased by his parents Selwyn and Janet Davie, brother Angus, sisters Mary and Yvonne Oxendale. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Hellen, son Cameron (Carrie) and daughter Janelle Niebergall; grandchildren Chelsea, Kyle and great-granddaughter Linnea. As per his request a private family gathering will be held following cremation.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019