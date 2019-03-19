Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Eddie" Titus. View Sign

TITUS, Charles "Eddie" We the family regret to inform you of the passing of our beloved husband and father Charles "Eddie" Titus on March 11th, 2019 at VGH in Victoria, BC. Born July 29, 1937 in the city of Ingersoll, Ontario to Muriel and Clarence "Ken" Titus. Ed served in the Canadian Army from August 19, 1954 to March 1980, serving in Egypt, Cyprus, Germany and throughout Canada during his career. He later worked as a special constable for the SPCA until his retirement in 1997. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Ruth, his daughters Susan, Deborah (Nando) and Lorraine (Mark), grandchildren Matthew, Travis and Linnea (David) & great-grandchild Victoria; as well as numerous brothers & sisters, nieces and nephews, and long time friends that are left to mourn him. Ed was a sports fan, especially enjoying hockey, baseball and golf. A Celebration of Life to be held at Langford Legion, 761 Station Ave., Saturday, March 23, from 12-3. In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC Cancer, BC Diabetes, BC Heart & Stroke and BC SPCA are appreciated. "Remember me for the fun & laughter for that is how I will remember all of you. If you can only remember me with tears & sorrow then don't remember me at all." Eddie





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019

