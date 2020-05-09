Charles Wilfrid DUPUIS-SAY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles died suddenly in Edmonton, Alberta, on May 2, 2020. He is survived by his mother Nicole Dupuis, his step-dad Alphonse Haché, his father Charles G Say, step-mother Laureen, siblings Benoit Dupuis, Calverley, Daclan, and Kayla Say, as well as foster siblings Dreulani (&Niah;), Marie, Adam, Alicia to name just a few. He will be sorely missed by his 3 loving children Olivia (8), Maximus (7) and Charles Abel (3). His uncles, aunts and hundreds of cousins and friends are devastated by the news of his unexpected death.

As a youth, he played football as a Running Back for the Colwood Warriors and Inside Center on the Esquimalt High School Rugby team. His love and warmth were instrumental in the success of the family Foster home. He never judged or disliked anybody. He offered everyone a place to stay and pets were no exception as he often came home with strays. He excelled at everything he did, and he will be remembered for his caring and kindness to all.

We are grateful to his friend Jay P (and his mom) who lovingly nursed him to clarity in his last 6 months of life. Charles worked for the Construction and General Workers’ Union Local 92 in Edmonton until his last day.

There will be a virtual Zoom Memorial on Sunday May 24th, 10AM PST. If you wish to join, you may contact family and friends for the zoom link.

Donations, tributes, photos or condolences can be made by visiting earthsoption.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services
5 - 831 Devonshire Rd
Victoria, BC V9A 4T5
(778) 440-8500
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved