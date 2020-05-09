Charles died suddenly in Edmonton, Alberta, on May 2, 2020. He is survived by his mother Nicole Dupuis, his step-dad Alphonse Haché, his father Charles G Say, step-mother Laureen, siblings Benoit Dupuis, Calverley, Daclan, and Kayla Say, as well as foster siblings Dreulani (&Niah;), Marie, Adam, Alicia to name just a few. He will be sorely missed by his 3 loving children Olivia (8), Maximus (7) and Charles Abel (3). His uncles, aunts and hundreds of cousins and friends are devastated by the news of his unexpected death.
As a youth, he played football as a Running Back for the Colwood Warriors and Inside Center on the Esquimalt High School Rugby team. His love and warmth were instrumental in the success of the family Foster home. He never judged or disliked anybody. He offered everyone a place to stay and pets were no exception as he often came home with strays. He excelled at everything he did, and he will be remembered for his caring and kindness to all.
We are grateful to his friend Jay P (and his mom) who lovingly nursed him to clarity in his last 6 months of life. Charles worked for the Construction and General Workers’ Union Local 92 in Edmonton until his last day.
There will be a virtual Zoom Memorial on Sunday May 24th, 10AM PST. If you wish to join, you may contact family and friends for the zoom link.
Donations, tributes, photos or condolences can be made by visiting earthsoption.com.
