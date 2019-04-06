Charles William (Bill) Rogers

ROGERS, Charles William (Bill) October 12, 1927 - January 18, 2019 Bill died peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in the early hours on Friday, January 18, 2019 at the age of 91. A 'Memorial Tea' was originally planned for February 12th, but had to be cancelled due to weather. A new date has been set for April 18, 2019 between 2:00 and 4:30 pm at First Memorial Funeral Home, 1155 Fort Street in Victoria. The family looks forward to welcoming those who knew Bill to stop by for a visit and share a story or two. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.bit.do/BillRogers or timescolonist.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
