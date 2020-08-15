BROWN, Charles York Charles passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 in Victoria, B.C. Father, son, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, he will be deeply missed. Charles was born on April 5, 1922 in Berkeley California to Beatrice Yorke Cline and Robert Albert Brown. His early years were spent in East Orange, New Jersey until his father passed away when he was six years old. The family then moved to London, Ontario. Charles is pre-deceased by his beloved wife Edith Amelia Brown, daughter Katherine May Campbell and by his brother Berkeley Cline Brown. Charles is survived by his children Michael Fleck Brown, Susan Smith, Carol Brown, Christopher Brown, Philip Brown, Loraine Whyte, Miranda Brown and Diane Brown; niece Michelle Jones; grandchildren Jennifer Foca, Melanie Foca, Pat Smith, Greg Smith, Heather Smith, Alex Brown, Kassandra Young, and Dylan Hahn; great-grandchildren Toby Young, Austin and Aidan Smith, and Nolan and Victoria Smith. Charles, or Charlie as he liked to be called, was a highly respected doctor in Victoria, B.C. He studied at Queen's University in London Ontario, and went on to medical school. He did his residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania from July 1, 1950 to July 1, 1951. On March 9, 1952, he earned his Specialist Certificate in Internal Medicine. Charlie was also very active in the Arthritis Society. In 1949, "The Society offered financial backing to several medical students to take a year of rheumatological training…I am very indebted to The Arthritis Society" said Charlie recently. He obtained his license to practice medicine from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia and he moved to Vancouver and then to Victoria to build his private practice. In the mid 1960's, he and his colleagues formed a swing band playfully called The Ill Winds wherein Charlie played tenor saxophone. Much to the delight of the children, they rehearsed at Doctor Brown's home on Upper Terrace Road in Victoria once a week. The band enjoyed some local success, and featured professional musician and Optometrist Dave Pepper as the band's leader and trombone player. Charlie also loved sailing and did many trips through the gulf islands and once through the Queen Charlottes. The family would like to sincerely thank all the staff at Glenwarren Lodge for their wonderful care. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at some point in the future, to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Arthritis Society at arthritis.ca
Condolences can be sent to diane@rubyslippers.ca