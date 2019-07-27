LIM, Charlie July 10, 1933 - July 21, 2019 In Loving Memory Sadly, we announce that Charlie Lim passed away on July 21, 2019 at the age of 86. Charlie was loved by his wife Elizabeth; daughter, Ginette (Toby); son, Allan; and grandchildren, Tyler (his mother Nancy) and Marissa. Charlie left a legacy of generosity and love for those around him. He was a man of few words, but his presence and dedication alone brought so much happiness to his friends and family. His infectious smile and distinct laugh is something that will be dearly missed. He was highly respected by his co-workers in a long career as a foreman in the Food Wholesale Business. When he entered retirement, Charlie and Elizabeth spent most of their afternoons chatting with friends over coffee and visiting relatives. Charlie truly lived life to the fullest by enjoying the simple pleasures; multi-course family dinners and surrounding himself with loved ones. Special thank you to long-time family friend and physician, Dr. Donaldson. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria, on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Royal Oak Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in memory of Charlie directly to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 27 to July 28, 2019