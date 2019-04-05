Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Ann Brown. View Sign

BROWN, Charlotte Ann Charlotte Ann Brown passed away surrounded by loving care on Thursday morning March 28th, 2019 at the Peninsula Health Unit in Saanich, British Columbia, 7 months shy of her 90th birthday. Ann was born in Moncton, New Brunswick the week before the great stock market crash of 1929. She enjoyed a privileged childhood relative to many who suffered through the depression years and WWII. Her father and mother were respected community figures and her father owned his own pharmacy. In 1955 she earned a bachelor's degree in fine arts from Mount Allison University under the tutelage of notable Canadian artists such as Alex Colville and Lawren P. Harris. As a child Ann developed a passion for painting which grew and blossomed into a lifelong career of expression, beauty and truth laid down in a prodigious body of work. Ann worked as a professional art therapist and all the while managed to raise a family, and further her career earning a teaching certificate from the University of Manitoba in 1972. She travelled often and widely across the globe with her family and for a few years lived in Kingston, Jamaica in the '70s. Returning to Canadian life in the early 80s she settled to the Okanagan Valley with her airline pilot husband. Ann was predeceased by her husband of 33 years Captain G. R. Brown, who passed away in 1986. Ann lived a long and full life spending a full generation apart from her husband George, but was not a lonely widow during those decades. She was predeceased by her companion Jack Turner in 1995, her brother Ronald (Tommy) Nixon in 2015 and is survived by a dear friend Hans Kraeutner. She was also predeceased by an infant granddaughter Marguerite Louise Brown in 1998. She is survived by her two devoted sons Mark Heber Brown (Marilyn) and Maxim George Brown. Granny 'Annie' is also survived by two granddaughters Katherine Ann Gibson (Cory) and Alyssa Jane Heber (Murray). Two great-granddaughters Meadow Gibson and Adeline Heber were born in the two years preceding Ann's death. Ann is known to many friends and relatives who will remember her as full of life, youth and vigour. Throughout her illness during the past 7 years she relied on the constant and faithful service of her primary care-giver Cheryl Tucker. Cheryl and other wonderful helpers from Sidney Senior Care provided Ann with a high quality of life and in-home care. At the request of the family no service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers and cards, the family would ask that donations be made in Ann's memory to the Alzheimer Society of Canada (ASC).







4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y1B4

(250) 658-5244 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019

