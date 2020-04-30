Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Girard. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

GIRARD, Dr. Charlotte Dr. Charlotte Sylvia Marie Girard passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 27, 2020. Charlotte was predeceased by her parents Emile and Sylvia, brother John Girard (Geraldine) and sister Therese Parker. The oldest of six children, Charlotte leaves sister Marie Weicker (Wilfrid) and brothers Peter Girard (Kathy) and Joe Girard (Mickey); many nieces and nephews. Charlotte was born in France on September 3, 1924 and immigrated to Canada with her family in 1937. She deeply valued education and learning, graduating from the University of British Columbia. She then earned a PHD from Bryn Mawr University. She enjoyed a long and fulfilling career as a professor in the History Department at the University of Victoria. Throughout her life, Charlotte enjoyed travelling the world and fully immersing herself in other cultures. She was a great patron of the arts, and especially enjoyed attending the opera and ballet. Charlotte was held in high regard by her family, who admired and loved her dearly. She would often recount stories of her adventures to the younger generation. Her humour and passion would captivate her audience. She was a long time member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and participated in the choir for many years. During this time, she made several dear friends. In 2016, Charlotte moved to St. Charles Manor in Victoria, BC. Her years there were happy ones filled with visits from friends and family. The family thanks the staff at St. Charles Manor, especially Lara and Wilma, for all their care. Her ashes will be interred at First Memorial in Victoria. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings and travel, plans for a service will be announced in the future.







GIRARD, Dr. Charlotte Dr. Charlotte Sylvia Marie Girard passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 27, 2020. Charlotte was predeceased by her parents Emile and Sylvia, brother John Girard (Geraldine) and sister Therese Parker. The oldest of six children, Charlotte leaves sister Marie Weicker (Wilfrid) and brothers Peter Girard (Kathy) and Joe Girard (Mickey); many nieces and nephews. Charlotte was born in France on September 3, 1924 and immigrated to Canada with her family in 1937. She deeply valued education and learning, graduating from the University of British Columbia. She then earned a PHD from Bryn Mawr University. She enjoyed a long and fulfilling career as a professor in the History Department at the University of Victoria. Throughout her life, Charlotte enjoyed travelling the world and fully immersing herself in other cultures. She was a great patron of the arts, and especially enjoyed attending the opera and ballet. Charlotte was held in high regard by her family, who admired and loved her dearly. She would often recount stories of her adventures to the younger generation. Her humour and passion would captivate her audience. She was a long time member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and participated in the choir for many years. During this time, she made several dear friends. In 2016, Charlotte moved to St. Charles Manor in Victoria, BC. Her years there were happy ones filled with visits from friends and family. The family thanks the staff at St. Charles Manor, especially Lara and Wilma, for all their care. Her ashes will be interred at First Memorial in Victoria. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings and travel, plans for a service will be announced in the future. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close