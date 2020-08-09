A Remarkable Woman ~ A Remarkable Loss
Born and raised in Victoria BC, with sojourns to Penticton BC and Calgary AB, Jean wore many hats in her long and successful life. Entrepreneur, Adventurer, Realtor, Business Owner, Visionary, Aviator, Animal Advocate, Pleasure Boater and most important to her, that of a loving supportive Mother and Best Friend.
Jean never backed down from a challenge. She was a maverick in her day, a licensed Private Pilot and Instructor owning her own plane, an accomplished horse woman and a passionate advocate and rescuer of animals big and small - all before the dawn of 1960!
Jean was extremely proud of her 35+ years vocation as a Realtor. She led with integrity in assisting generations of families and business owners in their real estate transactions. Jean had an amazing work ethic and a rewarding career until her 83rd year for which she was very proud.
Jean died peacefully at her home, surrounded by love and family. Just how we prayed it would be. Thank you, God.
Jean is predeceased by her Father Charles Giddy, Mother Charlotte (nee Dunbar), husband Barry, loving Sister Anne, Brother-in-Law Sonny and beloved nephew Adel. Left to celebrate her life and mourn her loss devoted daughter Starr McMichael and much-loved Son-in-Law Cal Smith, Grandson Aaron Smith, niece Patricia (with whom she shared a special bond), niece Lynn (Phil) and nephew Gary (Lynn) plus the many people she called friend.
Jean and her family would like to thank the many good souls in the health care profession who assisted her in having a long and joyful life particularly in these unprecedented times of Covid-19.
Fair winds and Following seas to the good ship Jeannie T
In lieu of flowers please consider supporting the Victoria Humane Society. A celebration of life to follow for family and close friends in the future when it is safe to gather. Condolences can made through carefuneral.com
