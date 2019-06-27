It is with heavy hearts we share the news of the passing of our precious mother, Charlotte.
Charlotte is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl (Geoff) and Sydney (Ivan), her grandson Joshua (Becky), her sister Judy and her brother-in-law Willard Modeste; plus many family and friends throughout British Columbia and Washington State.
Predeceased by her parents Gabriel and Evelyn Bartleman, sister Rilla and brother Peter.
Service will be held in the Cultural Building at the Lau Welnew Tribal School (7449 W. Saanich Rd, Brentwood Bay) on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 am. refreshments and sandwiches to follow at the same location.
Published in The Times Colonist on June 27, 2019