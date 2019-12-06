Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Vera Gullason. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

GULLASON, Charlotte Vera May 1930 - November 2019 Our dear sweet mom died peacefully in her sleep at Resthaven Lodge on November 17, 2019, she was 89 years old. She was surrounded by her loving family day and night; she was never alone. I'll be with you every step of the way Mom", I whispered to her. She is the love of our lives. She was predeceased by her loving husband Ernie Gullason and is survived by her three loving children, Lynda (Lee), Nancy (Ian), and David and three beautiful grandsons Stefan, Jacob and Isaac. She was warm-hearted, kind and so very cheeky. Her sweetness was in every look, every smile and every kiss. She was our beloved mother. Mom had a beautiful, innocent and gentle character with a great sense of humour. Charlotte was a wonderful cook and she loved to be in the kitchen preparing meals for her family. Oh, what a pantry she kept, full of Dad's home grown preserves like cherries, plums and peaches from Dad's garden, and jars of jam. Her dill pickles were extraordinary. Charlotte lived her early life in Vancouver, BC and grew up in a loving family with her mom, dad and her sister Doreen and her brother Ken. Mom always loved the seaside, and her family summer trips to White Rock meant so much to her as a young girl. She graduated from McGee High School and attended nursing school at Vancouver General Hospital, graduating in 1952. She met Dad at an RCMP dance and they married in 1954. She loved being a nurse, and worked in Victoria, Regina and Ottawa as Dad's work with the RCMP meant they had to transfer every four years. She was a compassionate and caring nurse and her kindness was recognized by many. She was an extraordinary woman. Mom and Dad retired out to Sidney, BC in 1980 as Mom always said she was a west coast girl. She and dad loved to travel and her favourite holiday was driving down the Oregon Coast. They stayed in Seaside in a hotel on the water, so she could hear the ocean as she fell asleep. Charlotte simply loved being by the ocean, it made her feel so good. One of her favourite parts of the day was her walks along the water; the waterfront of Sidney was her favourite. Some of the most special times with Mom were going for car rides; she was so happy and excited to be going on an adventure and seeing the sights. She was so much fun. Mom was happy being with her family, and she was always so easy to please. She was always smiling and it was the most beautiful thing to see. She is our dearest darling girl and she will be missed and loved forever. A Celebration of Life to be held December 7, 2019 in Sidney, BC from 1-4pm. Please call (250) 508-8010 for details. Condolences may be offered to the family at





