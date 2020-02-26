Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Louise (Winter) STEFANIAK. View Sign Obituary

Cheryl was a giver. She gave all in her relationships as a wife, mother, nana and sister. She touched countless lives in her career as a widely admired teacher in many communities and schools. She was a creator and innovator in how she transformed her gardens, designed clothing and lived her life. Cheryl's natural response was to always think of others first, leaving them feeling special. She was a gift to us all and will be treasured by her husband of 52 years (Hank), her children (Tanya and Krista), as well as her grandchildren (Emma, Sarah, Eli, and Kai), sister (Jane) and brother (Hugh).



In lieu of flowers, donations to Research for Pancreatic Cancer would be appreciated.

Cheryl was a giver. She gave all in her relationships as a wife, mother, nana and sister. She touched countless lives in her career as a widely admired teacher in many communities and schools. She was a creator and innovator in how she transformed her gardens, designed clothing and lived her life. Cheryl's natural response was to always think of others first, leaving them feeling special. She was a gift to us all and will be treasured by her husband of 52 years (Hank), her children (Tanya and Krista), as well as her grandchildren (Emma, Sarah, Eli, and Kai), sister (Jane) and brother (Hugh).In lieu of flowers, donations to Research for Pancreatic Cancer would be appreciated. Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close