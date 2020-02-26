Cheryl was a giver. She gave all in her relationships as a wife, mother, nana and sister. She touched countless lives in her career as a widely admired teacher in many communities and schools. She was a creator and innovator in how she transformed her gardens, designed clothing and lived her life. Cheryl's natural response was to always think of others first, leaving them feeling special. She was a gift to us all and will be treasured by her husband of 52 years (Hank), her children (Tanya and Krista), as well as her grandchildren (Emma, Sarah, Eli, and Kai), sister (Jane) and brother (Hugh).
In lieu of flowers, donations to Research for Pancreatic Cancer would be appreciated.
Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020