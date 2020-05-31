On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Cheryl Robinson, mother, daughter, sister and friend passed away at the age of 63.



Cheryl will be forever remembered by her children, Amany “Amy” (Jahmaal) and Jessica (Marshall), by her parents Nadine and George Robinson, and by her brothers and sisters Michael (Megan), Shawn (Valerie), Catherine (Roy).



She loved being a grandmother and will be very missed by Malakai, Mateo, Vincenzo, Mia and Gianna.



Cheryl will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and all her dear friends. Diane and Julie were especially close to her heart.



Cheryl was a nurse for over 35 years, avid gardener, amazing artist and kind soul. She truly loved every person she interacted with.



In lieu of flowers we ask that you create some art, plant a flower, take a walk in a garden or spend time in nature - as those were her favourite pastimes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store