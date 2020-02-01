May 20 1937 - February 3, 2015



A long, long time ago



We can still remember



How by your presence



you could make us smile



And how we wish we could have the chance



to sit, and laugh, and sing and dance



And we'd all be so happy for a while



Dear Dad, we still love you and miss you everyday and are so grateful for everything you gave us,



Love your wife Helen, and your children, Ben, Jennifer (Bill), Rosanne (Dave), Fred, Angela (Brad), Carolyn (Max), and grandchildren, Kristopher, Marissa, Darroch, Michaela, Marcus, Wesley, Joshua and Dylan

