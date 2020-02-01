Chesley George POWER

Obituary

May 20 1937 - February 3, 2015

A long, long time ago

We can still remember

How by your presence

you could make us smile

And how we wish we could have the chance

to sit, and laugh, and sing and dance

And we'd all be so happy for a while

Dear Dad, we still love you and miss you everyday and are so grateful for everything you gave us,

Love your wife Helen, and your children, Ben, Jennifer (Bill), Rosanne (Dave), Fred, Angela (Brad), Carolyn (Max), and grandchildren, Kristopher, Marissa, Darroch, Michaela, Marcus, Wesley, Joshua and Dylan
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 1, 2020
