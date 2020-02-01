May 20 1937 - February 3, 2015
A long, long time ago
We can still remember
How by your presence
you could make us smile
And how we wish we could have the chance
to sit, and laugh, and sing and dance
And we'd all be so happy for a while
Dear Dad, we still love you and miss you everyday and are so grateful for everything you gave us,
Love your wife Helen, and your children, Ben, Jennifer (Bill), Rosanne (Dave), Fred, Angela (Brad), Carolyn (Max), and grandchildren, Kristopher, Marissa, Darroch, Michaela, Marcus, Wesley, Joshua and Dylan
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 1, 2020