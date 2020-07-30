1/1
Chirlee K. CIOFANI
March 20, 1950 - July 21, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chirlee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Determined to fight to the very end, Chirlee Ciofani (née Austin) passed away in her home surrounded by loving family in Maple Bay. She lived a life defined by her capacity to love and to offer compassion; the word "adopt" is relevant to those she embraced into her heart without reservation. She cared deeply and had great concern for others, and we all benefitted from her ability to be present, to listen, and to empathize. Laughter, above else, was a quality she valued and always appreciated when it appeared in her life. As family, we are determined to carry on her legacy of love "If I know what love is, it is because of you" ~Herman Hesse

Chirlee, born in Victoria, BC, is survived by her husband of 35 years, Augusto, children Tony, Terri and Ashley, 8 grandchildren, brothers Laurence (Christine), Richard (Susan) and Les (Melanie), and sisters-in-law Denise (Roberto) and Antonella (Stephano). She is predeceased by her parents William Austin & Elizabeth Doole and brother Percy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved