Determined to fight to the very end, Chirlee Ciofani (née Austin) passed away in her home surrounded by loving family in Maple Bay. She lived a life defined by her capacity to love and to offer compassion; the word "adopt" is relevant to those she embraced into her heart without reservation. She cared deeply and had great concern for others, and we all benefitted from her ability to be present, to listen, and to empathize. Laughter, above else, was a quality she valued and always appreciated when it appeared in her life. As family, we are determined to carry on her legacy of love "If I know what love is, it is because of you" ~Herman Hesse



Chirlee, born in Victoria, BC, is survived by her husband of 35 years, Augusto, children Tony, Terri and Ashley, 8 grandchildren, brothers Laurence (Christine), Richard (Susan) and Les (Melanie), and sisters-in-law Denise (Roberto) and Antonella (Stephano). She is predeceased by her parents William Austin & Elizabeth Doole and brother Percy.



