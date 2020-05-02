BARMAN, Chris 1933 - 2020 Chris passed away peacefully on the morning of April 23rd. He was born in Montreal and moved to Victoria with his family at the age of 12. After graduating from the University School, he worked at the Royal Trust for 6 years and then went on to a successful career with the Provincial Government. He will be deeply missed by the love of his life and wife of 63 years Edith (Nixon), daughters Sue (Brian) McGaw, Belinda Barman, brother Blair (Val) Barman, and his beloved grandchildren Justin and Kelsey McGaw. Chris was one who always put his family first and foremost. Supportive, caring and always ready to lend a hand. Over the years, his life was filled with outdoor activities including archery, rifle, golfing and fishing. He also took up squash for a short while in his late 70's. Chris loved the ocean and spent many summers sailing the Islands with his family. Photography was also a passion which he could combine with the travelling that he and Edith did throughout the years. As a hobby Chris loved wood working, building anything from cabinets to cutting boards. Chris was a voracious reader having a passion for learning and acquiring knowledge. He always loved intellectual conversations and had a very sharp mind which never failed him right up until the end. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice or a charity of your choice.







