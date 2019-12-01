MOUSLEY, Chris (Lilian) (nee Griffiths) Born on July 22, 1929 in Carmarthen, Wales and passed on November 25, 2019 in Nanaimo, BC. It is with great sadness we say goodbye to our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt. Chris just celebrated her 90th birthday with close friends and family. We will miss her fiery personality and sharp sense of humor. Pre-deceased by her Mum Kate (Evans) and husband Ron (Mousley). Survived by her children Kerri (Tim), Jeff (Linda), Brian (Nicole), sister Jan, niece Traci and family; grandchildren Rhian (Andrew), Jill (Joe), Brooke, Rhys and Sophie and great-grandchildren Oliver, Gracie, Jack and Elias. Sincere thanks to the staff at Dufferin Place in Nanaimo for their loving care and compassion for our Mum. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Memorial Funeral Home 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019