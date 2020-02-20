Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Chris (Diana) Ramsden. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

RAMSDEN, Sister Chris (Diana) SSA (Sister Christopher Marie) 1931 - 2020 Sister Chris died at Mount St. Mary Hospital on February 16, 2020, at the age of 88. Born in Shanghai, China, she was the only child of Henry Charles (K.C.) and Violet (Rouse) Ramsden. Chris and her mother fled war-torn Shanghai for Victoria, B.C. in 1941. Her father remained behind and was imprisoned for the remainder of the war. Chris graduated from St. Ann's Academy, Victoria, B.C. in 1948 and received a B.A. in economics from the University of British Columbia in 1957. She worked in Hong Kong, London and British Columbia before professing her vows in the Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Ann in 1966. Sister Chris received a teaching certificate from the University of Victoria in 1969 and went on to teach at schools in Victoria, Kamloops and Port Alberni. A skilled facilitator and administrator, she served as director of the Sabbatical Program at Queenswood Spiritual Centre and held a variety of roles with the Sisters of St. Ann. Sister Chris also served on the Centre for Earth and Spirit Board of Directors and the Board of Management for Mount St. Mary Hospital. Sister Chris is remembered for her gifts of friendship, compassion and humour. Sister Chris is survived by members of her Religious Community and many friends, including her childhood friend Jo Dixon and her family. She is predeceased by her parents, K.C. and Violet Ramsden. We appreciate Dr. Neweduk and all the staff at Mount St. Mary for their excellent and compassionate care. Prayers will be held in the Chapel of Sands Funeral Chapel on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Church, 4049 Gordon Head Road, Victoria, B.C. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Hatley Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered at







