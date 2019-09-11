Sadly announcing the death of Hans Christian Wehrfritz, after a short illness in hospital, just a few days shy of his birthday. His family remembers him fondly as husband to Hildegard Wehrfritz, father to Wolfgang and Curtis, father-in-law to Sonia Shaw-Wehrfritz, and Opa to Andrew and Peter. Always a trail blazer in his life, he immigrated from Germany, achieved an Electrical Engineering degree at U of Alberta, then a Master's at Waterloo. As a father with a young family, he traveled extensively around North America on tent trailer adventures. His natural charisma led to teaching in both Mohawk and Camosun Colleges, and then consulting in BC provincial science and technology. Finally he retired to wood-turning and rose gardening hobbies in Sidney on Vancouver Island.
Published in The Times Colonist on Sept. 11, 2019