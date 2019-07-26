BAEHRE, Christa Elly December 10, 1929 (Hamburg, Germany) - July 15, 2019 (Victoria, BC) Daughter of Paul Mohrdick and Elley Aherns, Christa immigrated to Canada (Windsor) in 1957 as the wife of Leo Mrohs (Able). She became widowed and married a Mr. Kobe in Toronto who also died. She then married Mr. Felix Baehre and lived and worked in B.C. Christa was a master cook and harmonica musician with Newcombe singers, Edelweiss Choir and Annalise Schulze Combo. A friend to all, she will be missed. Celebration of life at Crow's Restaurant (Travelodge), 123 Gorge Rd. E. at 2PM on Tuesday July 30, 2019.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 26 to July 27, 2019