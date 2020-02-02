Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christen Jan "Chrissy" Endert. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

ENDERT, Christen "Chrissy" Jan It is with deepest sorrow and sadness that we announce the passing of Christen "Chrissy" Jan Endert on January 9th, 2020. Christen passed away in her loving brother's arms with her mom, her sister and sister-in-law close by holding each other, crying and asking God to welcome her home. Her final moments were at Royal Jubilee Hospital Intensive Care Unit after developing severe respiratory failure caused by pneumonia. A heartfelt appreciation to all the staff who were involved in Christen's care. It has left all that knew her grieving and remembering the light she brought into their lives. Christen was lovingly cherished as a daughter, sister, granddaughter, auntie, cousin, sister, niece, friend; as well as comforter and confidante. Chrissy had many nicknames. The nicknames of "Baby Bee" given to Christen by her mom, "Baby Bear" by her nana, "Book" by her brother, and "Bunky" by her sister were only a few of the many endearing names people called her. Although her life on earth was much too short, she demonstrated extraordinary compassion towards everyone she met in her 29 years and left a lasting impression on those that were fortunate enough to have met her. If Christen happened upon anyone who was experiencing pain, her world would turn into a focused effort to offer comfort to that soul, even if it was simply a long and warm hug. Even though she often did not have much to give, she would do anything in her power to help. One of Christen's greatest joys was becoming an Auntie to Brayden and Brynlee. She was also fondly known as Auntie Chrissy to her little cousins. Nothing brought her more delight than photographing, hugging, or treating them with gifts. Each of them will remain blessed, as we know she will continue to watch them from above and protect them. Christen loved all animals and wanted to do anything she could to help them, particularly animals that had been suffering. We fondly remember her love for her pet chihuahua "Pip," and mice "Veronica & Betty." Her passion for animals left her dreaming of one day working to improve their lives. We are comforted in knowing that our beloved Chrissy was met by her loving Grandfather "Baboo" at the gates of heaven, where they will be holding hands forever. Until we meet again, our beautiful, smiling, loveable Chrissy will be in our hearts. "BUZZZ BUZZZ" FOREVER MY LITTLE BABY BEE A service to honour Christen's life will be held at First Memorial, located at 4725 Falaise Drive, on February 15th, 2020 at 2 pm. We would like to give a very special thank you to the caring staff who supported Christen during her time at My Place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Place Society ( https://www.ourplacesociety.com/donate ) would be greatly appreciated. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020

