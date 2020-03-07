Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina Louise Widenmaier. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

WIDENMAIER, Christina Louise (nee Gubbins) Christina was surrounded by family when she passed from this life to be with her Lord and Saviour on March 3rd 2020. Born August 19, 1970 to Loretta Burns (Vowles) and the late Bill Gubbins. Christina attended Doncaster and Gordon Head elementary schools, Cedar Hill Jr. and graduated from Mount Douglas Sr. Secondary in 1988. Christina developed life-long friendships while competitively figure skating at the Racquet Club of Victoria under the guidance of the late Sandra Leard (Willard). Of all her awards, her greatest triumph was winning a silver medal at the 1987 Canada Winter Games in Cape Breton N.S. She was well known for her infectious smile and her ability to spin magically on ice. Under the tutelage of Gina Sinclair, Christina was also an accomplished dancer. Ending her career with Microserve, Christina worked for more than 25 years at Tuffrey & Mills Insurance, which became a branch of the Coastal Community Credit Union, specializing in the field of insurance technology . Christina married Cary Widenmaier in 2002 and welcomed daughters Olivia and Samantha into her life. The immeasurable love for her young girls and her love of travel led to many trips where the three created precious memories. Christina sacrificed much to ensure her daughters were afforded opportunities to grow and perform as she had. She was commonly found behind the curtain at West Coast Academy of Performing Arts helping and organizing her girls and others during practices and performances. Christina was the much loved granddaughter of Marjorie Vowles, daughter of Loretta (Glen Burns), daughter-in-law to Hazel & Sharle Widenmaier, dear sister of Bill (Kara) Gubbins, sister-cousin of Sarah Vowles, step-sister of Craig (Lee-Ann) Burns and Shona (Rob) Hutchinson. She will be sadly missed by her nieces (Holly, Scarlett, Isabella & Isla) and nephews (Billy, Sawyer, Joel & Campbell). Christina will also be missed by her numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and life-long friends, whom she loved dearly. Although cut short, Christina lived a full life and touched many hearts. Special thanks to Dr. Poonja and Dr. Downing and to the dedicated doctors, nurses and volunteers at the Cancer Clinic, Saanich Community Health and Victoria Hospice who provided incredible care and family support. A celebration of Christina's life is planned on Saturday, April 4th 2:00 p.m. at Saanich Baptist Church, 4347 Wilkinson Rd. Victoria, B.C. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victoria Hospice or BC Cancer Foundation. Stories, comments and expressions of love are welcomed and details of the celebration of life will be shared at:







