SPRINGBETT, Christopher Bruce MacAndrew Chris chose to leave this life in the early hours of February 10, 2020. He was 37. Chris had a formidable, analytical, and creative mind, a quick wit, and great empathy for others. He leaves his brokenhearted parents, Heather and David, an aunt, uncle, and cousins, two special chosen aunties, and a wide circle of friends and co-workers in Canada and in Ghana, where he volunteered over several years, in a coastal community (Maranatha Development Society on FB). We will never truly know the depth of his pain. "If love could have saved him, he would have lived forever". A celebration of life is planned for March 22. Contact Heather or David for details.





SPRINGBETT, Christopher Bruce MacAndrew Chris chose to leave this life in the early hours of February 10, 2020. He was 37. Chris had a formidable, analytical, and creative mind, a quick wit, and great empathy for others. He leaves his brokenhearted parents, Heather and David, an aunt, uncle, and cousins, two special chosen aunties, and a wide circle of friends and co-workers in Canada and in Ghana, where he volunteered over several years, in a coastal community (Maranatha Development Society on FB). We will never truly know the depth of his pain. "If love could have saved him, he would have lived forever". A celebration of life is planned for March 22. Contact Heather or David for details. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020

