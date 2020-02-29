SPRINGBETT, Christopher Bruce MacAndrew Chris chose to leave this life in the early hours of February 10, 2020. He was 37. Chris had a formidable, analytical, and creative mind, a quick wit, and great empathy for others. He leaves his brokenhearted parents, Heather and David, an aunt, uncle, and cousins, two special chosen aunties, and a wide circle of friends and co-workers in Canada and in Ghana, where he volunteered over several years, in a coastal community (Maranatha Development Society on FB). We will never truly know the depth of his pain. "If love could have saved him, he would have lived forever". A celebration of life is planned for March 22. Contact Heather or David for details.
