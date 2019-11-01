Surrounded by love, Christopher Darlow Wootton passed away at the age of 66.
Born in Honiton, Devon, England, to David Cecil and Marjorie (Peggs) Wootton, Chris is survived by his brother, Peter; his partner, Lesley; daughters Syreeta, Chelsea, and Calais; and two granddaughters.
In honour of Chris's full and impactful life, a two-part celebration will take place on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria (1040 Moss Street, Victoria, BC). From 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, a meditation blessing ceremony will be held (please bring a pillow if you would like to sit on the floor; chairs will be provided). From 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, enjoy the gallery or explore the neighbourhood, then join us from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm for light refreshments and lots of laughs as we raise our glasses in celebration of Chris.
Visit earthsoption.com to express condolences.
Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019