Chris passed into the arms of the angels while relaxing on a favourite bench overlooking the ocean, Charlie our furry boy perched peacefully by his side. Most beloved cherished soulmate husband to his wife of 30 Years Gabriella (Gaby) Daniel. Amazing, loving, compassionate father of Crystal (Megan), Ben, Tim, and Toby (Effie). Proud Grampy/PapaBear to Santana, Ava, Jordan and Alex. Predeceased by his father John, mum Lorna, and infant sister Penelope. Chris’s loving heartwarming presence endeared him instantly to everyone who knew him. “Wherever a beautiful soul has been a lasting impression remains.” Our gentle Chris was loved and admired by so many. His older brother Peter (Betsy) Daniel, Pam (Norm) Wilkinson, Patty (Dickon) Reynolds, sisters-in-law Hilda (Steve), Ellie (Craig), Hermine, Brother-in-law Bob (Kyra). Nieces and nephews delighted in his stories of camping with the cubs when his sons were young. The pirate marmot tales were increasingly more exciting when put to song. Chris had a beautiful singing voice. The most memorable occasions featured Chris and sons Ben, Tim and Toby singing and playing together. Brilliant and engaging from a very young age Chris excelled scholastically and athletically. Chris was the captain of his sports teams (outstanding Rugby player) and always at the top of the class at Glenlyon, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in European History from the University of Victoria, Journeyman Carpentry at BCIT, and Urban Land Economics at UBC. Chris was an outstanding and valued Project Manager on many high profile Projects in Victoria. The Bateman Centre was a fantastic success to name only one. Chris’s latest job was as the Senior Project Manager overseeing infrastructure upgrades and improvements at Esquimalt Graving Dock…The Biggest Drydock on the west coast of America…quite the Engineering Feat!!! He loved his work and all the wonderful personnel. Thank you especially to Rod, Galen, Steve, Will and everyone for being so good to my Chris. His laughter and zest for life will live on in our lives forever. Jesus is with you my Schaatzie.



Celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be made through McCall Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations would be greatly appreciated at Diabetes Society.



