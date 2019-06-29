It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher Grayson, age 66, our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, son and friend to many. Chris passed away quietly in the morning of June 16, 2019, in Manila, Philippines after a sudden and short battle with cancer. His children Jennifer and Arlo were able to spend time with him before he passed and know that he was at peace with his life. Chris followed his heart and in 1999 took a giant leap and started a new adventure abroad, he went to Korea and taught English for the next 17 years. Here he found his calling and true joy. From there he went to Yap, Micronesia to continue teaching...in the place of his childhood dreams, he was so in love there. Living a simple life surrounded by friends who became family, kids he was so proud of and animals that made a home with him. He was such a gentle soul. We all loved you so deeply Dad, your kindness, love and open heart was a gift to us all.
There will be a celebration of life this summer in Victoria, BC, date TBA.
Published in The Times Colonist from June 29 to June 30, 2019