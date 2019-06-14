Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher L. Gardiner. View Sign Obituary

After a brief battle with cancer, Chris passed away suddenly at the age of 68.



He was an avid bargain hunter, collector, camper, traveler and car show regular. While drawn to anything with a motor, he loved the outdoors and approached life with a rare curiosity and appreciation for the people and world around him.



A story-teller who kept us smiling, Chris formed many long friendships and associations, including years supporting the efforts of the Sidney ANAVET 302.







He is survived by his stepdaughter Janet Lovell (Kelly), his stepson Randy Moss (Fiona and family), brother Geoff (Brenda), nephew David, aunt Romy, cousins and extended family. He is especially missed by his newest love, Kay Dube and her family.







He is preceded in death by his parents, Constance and Lindsay, and by his loving partner of 25 years, Carol Moss, who shared his passion to explore, travel and collect.







A Celebration of Life will be held June 22, 1:00 - 3:30 pm, at the Sidney Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans Club lounge, 9831 Fourth Street, Sidney, BC V8L 2Z2







Flowers may be sent to the Celebration of Life or donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. For additional information contact

