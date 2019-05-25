Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Mark Buckle. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy, broken hearts that we say goodbye to our son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend. 25 years young born and raised in North Saanich, BC. He is survived by his loving parents Mark and Dale, his sister Melissa (Jefferson) and his nephew Dominic. Although much too short, we can say with certainty that Chris lived a wild, crazy, happy and full life. He will always be remembered for his fearlessness, his charisma, and his silliness. He touched all of our hearts and leaves a void that will never be filled. Chris enjoyed living an extreme life, and found a way to always be laughing and kept others laughing.



Chris was gifted in so many ways; as an athlete, rig worker, wood worker, golfer, lacrosse player, hockey player, wakeboarder, back flipper, handstander, quader, baseball player, skateboarder and excellent lego builder. There was really nothing he couldn't do and do well. There will never be another like him. An incredibly hard working man with a great demeanor. In his short time, without a doubt he touched the lives of so many, both young and old.



Chris was loved by many and if love could have saved him he would have lived forever.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Mary Winspear Centre, Sidney BC on Saturday June 8th at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kid Sport BC or the charity of your choice.

