Chummy passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Jubilee Hospital. He was born on October 9, 1934 in Victoria, BC. Chummy was predeceased by sisters Marg, Evelyn, Lil, Bonnie and brother Jack. He is survived by sister Jeanie, ex-wife Lorraine Jarvie (Victoria, BC) daughters Deborah (Kirkland, WA), Cheryl (Don Hyman, Puyallup, WA), son Ron (Katy, Texas), grandchildren Jenna Buswell (CJ), Callie Hyman and great-grandchildren Cora and Casen Buswell. To his grandchildren and great-grandchildren he will always be known as Gramps and Big Ampa. Dad proudly served in the Canadian Airforce. He was a sports enthusiast, a former Vic High Totem who loved to tell everyone MVP 54 of Vancouver Island, lacrosse goalie for the Nanaimo Timbers, and Victoria Shamrocks. Chummy was instrumental in the formation of the Gorge Soccer Association. He so loved his out to lunch bunch that gathered every Friday afternoon at the Trafalgar Pro Pat Legion. Chummy made friends at the Bay Centre and loved his nights with friends at the View Street Social. Dad always looked forward to the Remembrance Day Poppy Drive where he could be seen in the Bay Centre distributing poppies. If you saw Dad walking down Douglas Street you could spot him wearing his beloved Cubs jacket. In lieu of cards and flowers please consider making a donation to the Gorge Soccer Association Turf Field Replacement Fund in his name. Our family would like to thank his Family Doctor Lisa Veres for the years of care and to the amazing staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital who took care of dad during his final days. We could not be more thankful. Dad's last request "no boohooing go drink a beer!"



Please join us for a Chummy style Celebration of Life at the Trafalgar Pro Pat Legion On Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 3-5 where we will raise a pint or two in his memory.

