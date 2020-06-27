Chun King Moak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chun's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOAK, Chun King October 14, 1932 - June 19, 2020 Moak, our much loved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife Donna of 53 years, son Gary (Lani) granddaughter Jayda, daughter Amanda (Jenny). He was a proud UVic employee of over 35 years and loved his job. He was a loyal husband, father and friend to many. He sponsored a number of family members with their immigration to Canada. He was a very social person who enjoyed having dinner and coffee with family and friends regularly. You will always be in our hearts and minds. Due to current restrictions there will be a small family gathering at a later date. To leave your condolences for the family please visit www.earthsoption.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services
5 - 831 Devonshire Rd
Victoria, BC V9A 4T5
(778) 440-8500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved