MOAK, Chun King October 14, 1932 - June 19, 2020 Moak, our much loved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife Donna of 53 years, son Gary (Lani) granddaughter Jayda, daughter Amanda (Jenny). He was a proud UVic employee of over 35 years and loved his job. He was a loyal husband, father and friend to many. He sponsored a number of family members with their immigration to Canada. He was a very social person who enjoyed having dinner and coffee with family and friends regularly. You will always be in our hearts and minds. Due to current restrictions there will be a small family gathering at a later date. To leave your condolences for the family please visit www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.