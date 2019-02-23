Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cindy Gaye Helsop. View Sign

HESLOP, Cindy Gaye (Miller) Cindy's long and courageous battle with COPD is over. Her spirit was fighting right to the end but, on February 18th she quietly left us. Predeceased by her parents Ken & Helen Miller and her brother Randy, she leaves her soul mate Jack Leedham, her brother Ken (Esther & Gavin), step mother Betty and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Cindy was born in Victoria in 1954 and grew up in Metchosin. Cindy had a life of achievements. She, along with "Apache" quickly made their mark on the Western Horse Riders circuit. She became involved with Little League, Coaching, Softball, darts and gardening ensuring all who wanted them had a Hanging Basket or two. Cindy spent 40 years in BC Government service travelling throughout the province ensuring that even the most remote government office had access to the wider government computer network. In the latter part of her career and into retirement she became involved with Emergency Management Program and the View Royal Fire Department. Her dedication and passion earned he the Queens Diamond Jubilee Medal. This was a very public event held at the provincial legislature. Although she was pleased she was also very anxious because, as we all know Cindy was a klutz During Cindy's considerable time in Hospital we are ever so grateful for the care she received at ICU and the Respiratory Ward of the Jubilee Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday February 27th at 2:00 PM at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive (Royal Oak) Victoria. Cindy all through her life was passionate about small animals (small horses) She and Jack had many "rescued cats." So in lieu of flowers or cards, a small donation to an animal charity of your choice in Cindy's name would be appreciated.





4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019

