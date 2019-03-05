Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Joy Sturdy. View Sign

Joy Sturdy (nee Patterson) passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the age of 93. Joy made people happy all her life and she will be forever remembered by her smile and kindness and will be greatly missed by family, son Patrick Walter (Dianne); granddaughters, Chantal and Alana Walter and many nieces and nephews, and friends. She is predeceased by her loving husband John Sturdy, sister Madge Rothwell, brother Jack Patterson and first husband Philip Walter. Joy was born in Victoria, B.C., but her family, Agnes Pearl (Pogo) and John Garfield (Pat) Patterson, with sister Madge, soon moved to Calgary, Alberta. This is where Joy found her love for riding horses and with her father, she competed in show jumping events often and all over Canada and the United States. She will be remembered by winning events in Calgary and at the Royal Winter Fair in Toronto in the 40's and 50's. It was in Calgary that she met her first husband Phil and after Patrick was born, they moved to Southern Florida. Although they enjoyed Florida, it was in 1966 that Joy (with Patrick and Pogo) drove all the way back to Vancouver to start a new life. Joy enjoyed a career as an interior designer in Vancouver and soon met physician, John Sturdy and they fell in love. Together they often enjoyed travelling through many parts of the world and moved back to Victoria in 1986. Joy will be deeply missed by all who knew her and remembered for her kindness, class and an extremely deep life. A celebration of life will be held later in the year. Joy was truly grateful for the love and kind care that she recently received from Ailyn Sablan and Island Health. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

Joy Sturdy (nee Patterson) passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the age of 93. Joy made people happy all her life and she will be forever remembered by her smile and kindness and will be greatly missed by family, son Patrick Walter (Dianne); granddaughters, Chantal and Alana Walter and many nieces and nephews, and friends. She is predeceased by her loving husband John Sturdy, sister Madge Rothwell, brother Jack Patterson and first husband Philip Walter. Joy was born in Victoria, B.C., but her family, Agnes Pearl (Pogo) and John Garfield (Pat) Patterson, with sister Madge, soon moved to Calgary, Alberta. This is where Joy found her love for riding horses and with her father, she competed in show jumping events often and all over Canada and the United States. She will be remembered by winning events in Calgary and at the Royal Winter Fair in Toronto in the 40's and 50's. It was in Calgary that she met her first husband Phil and after Patrick was born, they moved to Southern Florida. Although they enjoyed Florida, it was in 1966 that Joy (with Patrick and Pogo) drove all the way back to Vancouver to start a new life. Joy enjoyed a career as an interior designer in Vancouver and soon met physician, John Sturdy and they fell in love. Together they often enjoyed travelling through many parts of the world and moved back to Victoria in 1986. Joy will be deeply missed by all who knew her and remembered for her kindness, class and an extremely deep life. A celebration of life will be held later in the year. Joy was truly grateful for the love and kind care that she recently received from Ailyn Sablan and Island Health. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close