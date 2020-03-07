LITTKE, Clarence Edwin October 5, 1928 - February 27, 2020 Clarence passed away peacefully at VGH at the age of 91. Clarence is survived by his son Paul Littke (Cheryl), grandsons Mark (Ashley), Matthew, and great-grandkids Emily and Daxson; his daughter Susan (Roger), granddaughters Katlynn (James) and Kirsten (Michael). Clarence was born in Millet, AB, and raised on the family farm. He then moved to Victoria to join the Navy where he met his wife Carol. They were married in Victoria on June 10th, 1949. They were married for 64 years before Carol's passing in 2014. They lived and raised their family in the community of View Royal. Clarence had a 5-year Navy career, then worked at Rocky Point with the Federal Government, and retired at the age of 55, after which he and Carol enjoyed travel to many different places. A special thanks to all of Clarence's extended blended family and friends for your love and support over the years. Another special thanks to the Nurses and Doctors at VGH for their care and compassion through this difficult time.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020