OBERG, Clarice Sarah 1933 - 2020 Clarice (Claire) Sarah Oberg passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31st. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Ron; sons Glen (Chanda), Keith (Emina), and Neil (Brenda); grandchildren Sarah (Erin), Jordie (Meghan), Melissa (Dain), Cheryl (Connor), and Lisa (Chris); great-grandchildren Hunter, Aria and Peyton. She is predeceased by her parents, sisters Joyce, Grace, Evelyn, Marge, and Thelma and brothers Victor and Stanley. Claire was born in Prince George B.C. Her family relocated to Victoria, where she graduated from Victoria High School. Throughout her life, she had a passion for music and dancing. In her retirement years, she enjoyed singing in various choirs as well as volunteering at Sendial. Claire was an outgoing person who was very proud of her family. She excelled at office work, retiring as a school secretary, along with being a Sunday School teacher. Claire loved the outdoors - swimming, fishing, hiking, cycling, and camping with her beloved & devoted husband, Ron. Ron and the family would like to express immense gratitude to the staff and caregivers at the Waterview Unit of Gorge Road Hospital. Claire has requested that there be no service. To offer condolences, please visit www.earthsoption.com